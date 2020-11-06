1/1
Shirley Patricia Ann MCKAY
1934-November 3, 2020 It is with profound sadness that the family of Shirley Patricia Ann McKay (nee Donohue) announce her passing at Granite Ridge Care Community on November 3rd at the age of 86. She is lovingly remembered by her husband of 57 years, Gordon; children Matthew (Mary Pat) and Margaret (Chris); grandchildren Briar, Neve, Angus, Spencer and Aven; sister Florence Jolin; nieces and nephews to whom she was a second mother. She joins her loved ones, parents Margaret and John Donohue, sisters Marjorie (Art) and Gwendolyn (Fred), brother in law Charles. Shirley was born in Montreal and graduated from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Nursing class of 1956. She moved with her family to St. Catharines in 1978 and returned to the Ottawa area in 2008 to be close to children and grandchildren, the jewels in her crown. Shirley was an inspiration to all who knew her, she tirelessly dedicated her life to the care of others, her career chosen to be of service to her community. She had a smile and a chat for everyone, Shirley never met a stranger. She loved so many things, big and small. She loved her poodle George and all family pets who came after, she loved to paint, to handwrite letters, to search recipes. She loved hosting family on holidays and filling the most magical Christmas stockings, she coveted every moment spent at her beloved Farm. She loved poetry, old classics, lighthouses and carousels. She loved the ocean, watching the Young and the Restless, fancy shoes and sparkly rings. She loved the fashion at the Oscars and shopping with her sister Gwen. She really loved Gwen's VW bug. Most of all, she loved to spoil and care for her family, she loved them fiercely to infinity and beyond and they will love her always and forever. Her memory and her spirit will live on in her family. Mom, we will carry you forever in our hearts. Shirley will be laid to rest at Kirkhill United Church in a private ceremony on Sunday, November 8th. Funeral arrangements under the care and direction of Munro & Morris Funeral Homes Limited, Alexandria, Ontario, 613-525-2772. Condolences may be left at www.munromorris.com. Donations can be made in Shirley's name to the Dementia Society of Ottawa and Renfrew County.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Munro & Morris Funeral Home
114 Main St.
Alexandria, ON K0C 1A0
(613) 525-2772
