A year ago today, after a lengthy illness, Shirley Prudden passed away in her 73rd year. Originally from Dunkirk, New York, she fulfilled her dream of living in another country when she met and married Canadian Denis Prudden. She leaves behind her children Randy (Tracey), Jan, Tonya and Tema; grandchildren Mason, Jamie, Remy and Kira and family in the U.S. Shirley was a generous woman who loved gardening, fishing and the casino. Most important was her family, who she was surrounded by when she passed. She is reunited with her mother June, father William and sister's Linda and Nancy. She is forever missed and lovingly remembered.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store