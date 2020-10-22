It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of Shirley Roberts (nee Rolston) on October 18, 2020 at Oakville Trafalgar Hospital, in her 91st year. Wife to the late Joe (Maurice) Roberts, and sister-in-law to Ruth Roberts. Survived by children Peter Roberts, Rick (Dawn) Roberts, Debra (Mike) Nogas, and Shelley (Rob) Wigle. Much loved grandmother to Matt Roberts, Katie Dunham, Paul Nogas, Karen Nogas, Joel Wigle, and Aaron Wigle. Great-grandmother to Keegan and Quinne. Shirley was a beacon of love, resilience and determination, whose selflessness and support was appreciated by all. Many thanks to everyone at Oakville Senior Citizens Residence (OSCR) for their amazing care of our mother. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family visitation and interment has been arranged. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Society would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be made at www.smithsfh.com