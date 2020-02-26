|
Passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020. Loving wife of David Boese. Shirley is survived by her loving daughters, Lindsey Hunt and Kerry Hunt (David Seager) and by her darling granddaughters, Alexandra and Amanda Odorico. Also survived by her stepdaughter Patti Boese. Mimi to Emily and Natalie Denis. Shirley will be fondly remembered by many extended relatives and friends around the world. Cremation has taken place and arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. A private family burial will take place at a later date. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 26, 2020