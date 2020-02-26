Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley BOESE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Rose (Hunt) BOESE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Rose (Hunt) BOESE Obituary
Passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020. Loving wife of David Boese. Shirley is survived by her loving daughters, Lindsey Hunt and Kerry Hunt (David Seager) and by her darling granddaughters, Alexandra and Amanda Odorico. Also survived by her stepdaughter Patti Boese. Mimi to Emily and Natalie Denis. Shirley will be fondly remembered by many extended relatives and friends around the world. Cremation has taken place and arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. A private family burial will take place at a later date. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -