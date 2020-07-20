1/1
Shirley ROY
Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the age of 71. Loving mother of James (Bonnie), Carrie (Jason) and Karyn (Dan). Dear Grandmother of 7 grandchildren Kelsy, Callie, Erin, Jessica, Megan, Alyssa and Trinity. Shirley will be lovingly missed and remembered by her many friends. Cremation has taken place. Due to current Government COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (To view service, click Funeral Webcast tab on Shirley's tribute page). Memorial remembrances to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online guest register, condolences and funeral webcast are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Service
11:00 AM
Davidson Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Homes
135 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-4833
