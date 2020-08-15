Shirley Speight

Shirley passed away at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Sunday, August 9th at the age of 80. Shirley and her husband Sam spent 32 wonderful years together until his passing in 2017. She was surrounded by the love and care of her daughters Valerie Fyke (JP), Debi Schnitchen (Bev) and Andrea Schnitchen and her stepdaughter Penny (Doug) Fraser. Forever in the hearts of her grandchildren; Lauren, Matthew, Skylar, Pierson, D.J., Jake and Nick, as well as many close cousins, nieces and nephews who loved her. Predeceased by her stepson Tony, sisters Joyce and Barbara, and her brother Donald. She will be sadly missed by special friends Monica, Sheila and Phyllis, cousin Dan, as well as her fur baby and guardian angel Sophie. She devoted 60 years of her life to her career in Legal Accounting and Bookkeeping and made many lifetime friends along the way. Aside from the love for her family, she will be most fondly remembered for wine and chats on her front porch, family reunions, Elvis parties, incredible holiday spirit and love of Christmas, a great hostess, and her incredible organizational skills. Shirley fought a long time with strength, love, courage and dignity but she was ready to take her seat beside her Sammy with a glass of wine of their "forever front porch". Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave., Fort Erie entrusted with private funeral arrangements. If making a donation in memory of Shirley, please consider C.O.P.E. in Fort Erie or the Ronald McDonald House.



