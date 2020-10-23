1/1
Shirlie VAJDA
With saddened hearts and warm memories, we announce the passing of Shirlie Vajda (Baba/Néné) on October 17th at the age of 79 with family by her side. Beloved wife to Steve of 60 years and loving mother to 4 children Stephen, Mark (Deanna), Michael (Heidi) and Kristin. She is also survived by her brother Allan (Claudia). Shirlie cherished her time with her 7 grandchildren: Katlynd, Kaleb, Tayler, Aidyn, Kiera, Ashlyn and Dylan. Predeceased by parents Michael and Mildred Luska. She was a loving woman of great strength, opinion, creativity and wit. She prided herself in always having home cooked food on the table, pop in the fridge and overflowing candy dishes. She loved her home and surrounded herself with family and flowers. Shirlie worked as a CHOW radio announcer, executive assistant at Page Hersey, was a passionate homemaker, volunteered at the Extended Care unit and owned and operated the Fonthill Village Florist for many years. She was a fierce Mommy Bear and always said her best and most important work was her children. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Parkinson's Society Canada as Shirlie fought a courageous battle against the disease. A very special thanks to Rebecca and the Welland Hospital 6th floor care givers for their kindness and care of Shirlie. A private family memorial is planned. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a celebration of life will be planned at a later date when it is safe to do so. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 23, 2020.
