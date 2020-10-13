The Lord called home our dearly loved mother and grandmother, Sibbelina Verdonk, on Thursday October 8, 2020. Sibbelina passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home. Loving wife of the late Benjamin (2013). Survived by her beloved daughter Margaret White and her dearest grandson Neal White. She will be missed by her bother Cor Schortinghuis. Predeceased by her son Jim (James) (2017), her sisters Annie, Nel, Iet and Aat and her brother Henk. Sibbelina will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, friends and her church family. A private family visitation will take place at the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Funeral Service will take place at Grace Christian Reformed Church on Friday October 16, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike Vandyk officiating. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, visitation and funeral attendance is limited to 30% building capacity, face masks must be worn, and social distancing must be maintained. If so desired memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice
