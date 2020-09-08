1/1
Sidney Keith C.C.C. "Keith" LONGSTER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sidney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Saturday September 5, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Jerre for 24 years. Proud father of Gary (Marcy), Stuart, Mark (Pamala), Brad Bell (Jennifer), and Shaunagh Wegener. Papa of Jason, Rachel, Austin, Madison, Logan, Elaine, Donovan, Trystyn and Kaileigh and great-grandfather of Joshua, Payton and Tessa. Dear brother of Brenda (Ted) Boorsma. Predeceased by his parents Sidney and Ruth Longster. Retired from Niagara College as a chef professor. We cherish the memories we have of seasonal camping with family and friends in Medina, NY over the last 30 years, and many family vacations in the winter. Special thanks to the Paramed and St. Elizabeth nurses and PSW`s for their dedicated care and compassion over that the last few years. A special shout out to Y'NOT Again pub for their generosity during the COVID-19 crisis. A private family service will be held at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children`s Wish Foundation or the Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital. Under current conditions, laws have been set in place that regulate the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home or church at a given time. All visitors must wear a face mask and practice physical distancing. Visit thebao.ca or call Morse & Son Funeral Home for further information. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved