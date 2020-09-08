Passed away peacefully on Saturday September 5, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Jerre for 24 years. Proud father of Gary (Marcy), Stuart, Mark (Pamala), Brad Bell (Jennifer), and Shaunagh Wegener. Papa of Jason, Rachel, Austin, Madison, Logan, Elaine, Donovan, Trystyn and Kaileigh and great-grandfather of Joshua, Payton and Tessa. Dear brother of Brenda (Ted) Boorsma. Predeceased by his parents Sidney and Ruth Longster. Retired from Niagara College as a chef professor. We cherish the memories we have of seasonal camping with family and friends in Medina, NY over the last 30 years, and many family vacations in the winter. Special thanks to the Paramed and St. Elizabeth nurses and PSW`s for their dedicated care and compassion over that the last few years. A special shout out to Y'NOT Again pub for their generosity during the COVID-19 crisis. A private family service will be held at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children`s Wish Foundation or the Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital. Under current conditions, laws have been set in place that regulate the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home or church at a given time. All visitors must wear a face mask and practice physical distancing. Visit thebao.ca
or call Morse & Son Funeral Home for further information. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com