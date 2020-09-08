Dear Longster Family,



Darrell and I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences. So sorry for your loss. It saddens us, as, it is our loss also. Keith was a good friend and he will be missed. We have so many fond memories of dinners together, card games and laughs that we shared over the years. We enjoyed the wonderful times with him and Jerre at the trailer in Medina. It was a yearly event that we always looked forward to. Sending our prayers and hugs to you all.



May he rest in peace!

Monica Firby

