At her home in Virgil on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, Siegelinde De Jong, aged 86 years. Beloved wife of Hielke and loving mother of Walter (Darlene), Werner (Joanne) and Margaret De Jong (Jeff Morgenthaler). Oma to Hannah (Kevin), Indigo, Caleb (Miriam), Ruthiee (Daniel), Zachary and Daniel. Sister of Heide, Armin and the late Gudrun. The family will receive friends at Bethany Mennonite Church, 572 East & West Line, on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Church on Saturday, February 15th at 10 a.m. followed by interment in Niagara Lakeshore Cemetery. If desired, donations to Mennonite Central Committee (www.mcccanada.ca) would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 12, 2020