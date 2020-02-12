Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Siegelinde DE JONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Siegelinde Brunhilde DE JONG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Siegelinde Brunhilde DE JONG Obituary
At her home in Virgil on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, Siegelinde De Jong, aged 86 years. Beloved wife of Hielke and loving mother of Walter (Darlene), Werner (Joanne) and Margaret De Jong (Jeff Morgenthaler). Oma to Hannah (Kevin), Indigo, Caleb (Miriam), Ruthiee (Daniel), Zachary and Daniel. Sister of Heide, Armin and the late Gudrun. The family will receive friends at Bethany Mennonite Church, 572 East & West Line, on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Church on Saturday, February 15th at 10 a.m. followed by interment in Niagara Lakeshore Cemetery. If desired, donations to Mennonite Central Committee (www.mcccanada.ca) would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Siegelinde's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -