It is with heavy hearts that we the family, announce the passing of Siegmund (Siggy) Bartel in his 84th year, at the United Mennonite Home, Vineland, on Monday, March 30, 2020. Siggy was born on August 24, 1936, in Deutsch - Kasun, Poland. After the 2nd World War, with the help of Mennonite Central Committee, Siggy's family immigrated to Canada, and arrived here on December 25, 1950. Siggy lived with and cared for his mother (Eva Bartel) and aunt Emma until their deaths in the mid 1980's. As a teenager, he worked on the farm at Boese Foods for several years, helping the family to get established here in Canada. Following that, he was employed by Kimberly Clark Paper Mill in Thorold for his entire career - almost 40 years! In 2016 he sold his house and moved into an apartment at Pleasant Manor in Virgil. In the fall of 2018 he began to experience some serious health issues, and consequently moved into a Wellness Suite at Pleasant Manor. During 2019, after an extensive stay in the hospital, Siggy was finally admitted into long term care at the United Mennonite Home, Vineland. Despite his short stay at the United Mennonite Home, the family is extremely grateful for the excellent care and attention he received ! Siegmund is survived by his brother Leonard in B.C., sister in law Justina (Jessie) Bartel (Edmund, predeceased), and brother in law Udo Woelke (Anne, predeceased). Also predeceased by sisters Helene Koppert, Maria Drath (Germany), and Henry (Heinz) Bartel, and many nephews and nieces. Cremation has taken place, and due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no service at this time. A Celebration of Life for Siggy will be announced at a later date. If desired, memorial donations can be directed to Mennonite Central Committee (MCC). Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 31, 2020