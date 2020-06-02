Passed away peacefully at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Friday, May 29, 2020. In his 83rd year, Simon Thomas Briand,loved son of the late Mary and Alaire Briand,loving brother of Hilary (Betty), Albert (Doreen), Ernie (Shirley) and Joan (Norm Hoekstra), lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Brother-in-law of Diane, Beverley, Fred and Bill. Predeceased by two brothers Richard and Norman, by two sisters Marie and Diane. Simon served with United States Marine Corp. He was employed at General Motors for many years. Simon's family wish to thank Extendicare and St. Catharine's General Hospital nurses and staff for their care and attention. Due to the current health concerns, a private family service was held at Patrick J. Darte Funeral Home, St. Catharines (905-685-6584) Rite of committal in Pleasantview Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Fonthill.



