Simon JONES

Passed away suddenly on Sunday September 13, 2020 at the age of 46. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Melanie and his children Scarlett and Benjamin. Beloved son of Susan and the late Ian Jones. Dearly loved brother of Mark (Sherry) Jones and brother-in-law of Brian Potapczyk and Michael (Nancy) Potapczyk. Dear son-in-law of Les and Peggy Potapczyk. Simon will be sadly missed by his extended family in Canada and England. Simon was an accomplished soccer player, having been invited to play for the Canadian national under-21 team. He had a passion for the game, and was an avid supporter of his beloved Manchester City F.C. team. It brought him great joy to share his love of the game with his children. His keen sense of humour and quick wit will be greatly missed. Cremation has taken place. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to visit with Simon's family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls on Saturday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. In memory of Simon, contributions to his children for their future education would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com