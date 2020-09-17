1/1
Simon JONES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Simon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly on Sunday September 13, 2020 at the age of 46. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Melanie and his children Scarlett and Benjamin. Beloved son of Susan and the late Ian Jones. Dearly loved brother of Mark (Sherry) Jones and brother-in-law of Brian Potapczyk and Michael (Nancy) Potapczyk. Dear son-in-law of Les and Peggy Potapczyk. Simon will be sadly missed by his extended family in Canada and England. Simon was an accomplished soccer player, having been invited to play for the Canadian national under-21 team. He had a passion for the game, and was an avid supporter of his beloved Manchester City F.C. team. It brought him great joy to share his love of the game with his children. His keen sense of humour and quick wit will be greatly missed. Cremation has taken place. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to visit with Simon's family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls on Saturday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. In memory of Simon, contributions to his children for their future education would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patterson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved