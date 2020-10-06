1/1
Simon VanSpronsen
November 23rd, 1959 - October 2nd, 2020 On Friday, October 2nd, at 2:12am, our dear Simon passed away peacefully at home, after a short, hard fought battle with cancer. In his 60 years, he lived life to the fullest. He loved his family fiercely, worked passionately starting and growing his family business, was a talented musician, pilot, avid reader, travelled every corner of the world, and had an intense need for speed. He will be forever cherished by his wife Audrey, his children - Steve and Liz, Michelle and Shane, Holly and Jordan, Jennifer and Ian - and his 10 grandchildren, who loved their Papa so much. Special thanks to the 3B Oncology Unit at the Niagara Health - St. Catharines hospital. The family will be holding a private celebration of life. Memories and condolences can be sent to memories@willysgreenhouse.com. Online guestbook- www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
