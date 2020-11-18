1/1
Simone Rougoor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Simone's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with profound sadness our family announces the sudden passing of Simone Rougoor at her home on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 77 years of age. Beloved wife of Bill for 45 years. Loving mother to Julie (Brian) Brooks, Amanda (Jayson) Hudson and William (Kelly) Rougoor. Dearest Grandma of Billy, Cinthia, Macey, Jack and Ryan. She will be remembered by her siblings Rachelle (Victor) Fortier, Pierre (Giselle) Labreche and predeceased by Armand (Lucille) Labreche, Annette Brochu, Jeanette Labreche, Antoine Labreche, Aime (Evelyn) Labreche, Ida (Gerry) Rivest, Yvonne (Eldric) Ricker and Marcel Labreche. She will be lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Simone grew up on a farm in a small northern town called Val Gagne and was the youngest of 11 children. She later worked at a hospital in Iroquois Falls before moving down to St. Catharines. Simone and Bill raised a loving family on the family farm in Niagara-on-the-Lake, where she often helped out with chores and milking cows. Simone was very family oriented and loved family gatherings with her children and grandchildren. She had a passion for baking and cooking and always welcomed extra friends and family to the table, even when unannounced. Like a true French woman, she always liked to maintain her looks, ensuring she had her make-up on, regardless of whether she was leaving the house or not - with her purse always by her side. Due to Covid-19 Provincial Regulations, the family is limited in the receiving of guests in person at the funeral home. You are respectfully invited to join the family for the live broadcast of the Funeral Service via Livestream service starting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020. http://www.livememorialservices.com/Home/ServiceDetail/7907 Memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Please share your condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved