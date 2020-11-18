It is with profound sadness our family announces the sudden passing of Simone Rougoor at her home on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 77 years of age. Beloved wife of Bill for 45 years. Loving mother to Julie (Brian) Brooks, Amanda (Jayson) Hudson and William (Kelly) Rougoor. Dearest Grandma of Billy, Cinthia, Macey, Jack and Ryan. She will be remembered by her siblings Rachelle (Victor) Fortier, Pierre (Giselle) Labreche and predeceased by Armand (Lucille) Labreche, Annette Brochu, Jeanette Labreche, Antoine Labreche, Aime (Evelyn) Labreche, Ida (Gerry) Rivest, Yvonne (Eldric) Ricker and Marcel Labreche. She will be lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Simone grew up on a farm in a small northern town called Val Gagne and was the youngest of 11 children. She later worked at a hospital in Iroquois Falls before moving down to St. Catharines. Simone and Bill raised a loving family on the family farm in Niagara-on-the-Lake, where she often helped out with chores and milking cows. Simone was very family oriented and loved family gatherings with her children and grandchildren. She had a passion for baking and cooking and always welcomed extra friends and family to the table, even when unannounced. Like a true French woman, she always liked to maintain her looks, ensuring she had her make-up on, regardless of whether she was leaving the house or not - with her purse always by her side. Due to Covid-19 Provincial Regulations, the family is limited in the receiving of guests in person at the funeral home. You are respectfully invited to join the family for the live broadcast of the Funeral Service via Livestream service starting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020. http://www.livememorialservices.com/Home/ServiceDetail/7907
Memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
. Please share your condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
.