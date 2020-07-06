It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Simone Souter on Friday, July 3, 2020 in her 105th year. She is now reunited with her beloved husband Raymond after many years apart. Loving mother of Denny (Kathleen), Andy (Yogi), Elizabeth (the late Gary), Jimmy (Brenda), Elaine (David) Byng, Louanne (Tom) Fritshaw, Christine (Willy) Gerada and Annette (Malcom) Oliver. Simone was blessed to have many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, all of whom will miss her. Simone is predeceased by her son Harvey and daughters Margaret and Dorothy. Due to current restrictions set in place by our Government, there will be a restricted visitation at Lampman Funeral Home, 274 Canboro Rd, Fenwick, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 1-4pm and 6-9pm. For those who would like to attend, you must call the funeral home between 9am and 4pm (905) 892-4701 to book a time slot. Only those with reserved slots will be allowed entrance into the premises. There will be a private Funeral Mass at St. Ann's Catholic Church followed by a family committal service at Maple Lawn Cemetery. BY MANDATE OF THE BEREAVEMENT AUTHORITY OF ONTARIO, ALL IN ATTENDANCE MUST WEAR A FACE MASK AND MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Lampman Funeral Home. www.lampmanfuneralhome.com