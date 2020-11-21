1/2
Siver Evelyn A. (Lynn) Burling
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, in her 92nd year. She was the daughter of Cecil and Julia Siver (née Barta). She was the beloved wife of the late Earl, cherished mother to Larry (Mary), the late Janice Loewen and the late Judy-Lynn Mollison (Doug). She will be missed by her six grandchildren David (Rebel), Jeremy (Melissa), Brad (Dana), Mark (Jennifer), Jeff (Tiffany) and Kris (Brittany). She will also be missed by her eight great-grandchildren Bryn, Tywyn, Jay-Dee, Josée-Anne, Rylee, Kylie, Dylan, Audrey, and by several nieces and nephews. Interment will be at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens, Fonthill, ON. Family will gather for a celebration of life at a later date.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Passfield Mortuary Services
341 Linwell Rd St.
St Catharines, ON L2N 1T6
905-682-0474
