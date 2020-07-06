1/1
Slava MALBASA
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Slava on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the Douglas Memorial Hospital, Fort Erie at the age of 90. She was predeceased by her husband Ilija in 2019. She leaves behind her son Milan and his wife Slavica, grandson Vanja (Milica), sister Nada (Nebojsa) Cvetkovic, nieces Nada (Nenad) Vujic, Gordana Cvetkovic, Milena (Miodrag) Vasiljevic,nephew Branko (Milja) Macesic and their families. Also, she was loved and respected by Kumovi Mrmak, cousin George Yerich and his family, in-laws the Vorkapic family and numerous friends. Slava will always be remembered for her generous and gentle nature and a big heart. She will be missed by so many friends, especially in the Serbian community and the Fish Fry Gang. We are sending sincere heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Douglas Memorial Hospital who treated her with such love, kindness and compassion to the very end. Mrs. Malbasa is at the Morse & Son Funeral Home 5917 Main Street, Niagara Falls. Private family visitation will be on Wednesday followed by a private Funeral Service on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 6085 Montrose Road. Interment to follow at Lundy's Lane Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, those who wish may make a memorial donation to St. George & St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 6, 2020.
