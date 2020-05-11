It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sophie Bachynski (nee Levchuk) on Mother's Day in Niagara Falls, Ontario. Loving mother of Ron Bachynski (Vancouver, B.C.) and Dan Bachynski and wife Karen (Red Deer, Alberta) and will be sadly missed by grandchildren Taylor (Ryan) and Travis also of Red Deer, Alberta. Survived by Sister-in-law Lois Bachynski and Vicky Levchuk and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by husband Leo Bachynski (2014) son Gary (Uke) Bachynski (2017) brother George Levchuk, sister-in-laws Olga Baranuik, Natalie Keenan. Sophie worked at Penn Centre Junior Town for over 30 years. Special heartfelt thank you to Emily McNelis and family for your friendship, love and support to Sophie - it meant so much to her and our family. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Oakwood Park Lodge in Niagara Falls this past year. Due to the pandemic there will be no funeral service at this time. Sophie is resting at HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold L2V 1Y4. Online condolences www.hainefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 11, 2020.