Sophie BACHYNSKI
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sophie Bachynski (nee Levchuk) on Mother's Day in Niagara Falls, Ontario. Loving mother of Ron Bachynski (Vancouver, B.C.) and Dan Bachynski and wife Karen (Red Deer, Alberta) and will be sadly missed by grandchildren Taylor (Ryan) and Travis also of Red Deer, Alberta. Survived by Sister-in-law Lois Bachynski and Vicky Levchuk and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by husband Leo Bachynski (2014) son Gary (Uke) Bachynski (2017) brother George Levchuk, sister-in-laws Olga Baranuik, Natalie Keenan. Sophie worked at Penn Centre Junior Town for over 30 years. Special heartfelt thank you to Emily McNelis and family for your friendship, love and support to Sophie - it meant so much to her and our family. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Oakwood Park Lodge in Niagara Falls this past year. Due to the pandemic there will be no funeral service at this time. Sophie is resting at HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold L2V 1Y4. Online condolences www.hainefuneralhome.com

Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
May 11, 2020
I grew up on Arvona Drive and remember Sophie with a warm smile, a good laugh and very kind. My deepest sympathies to Danny and Ron and their families. I will always remember your Mom with a smile xo
Pam Vries
Neighbor
May 11, 2020
Heartfelt sympathies to Dan, Ron and family.
Stephen Ross
Friend
May 11, 2020
Danny , Ronnie and family, my heartfelt condolences. Aunt Sophie was one of the best ladies with her beautiful smile and huge hugs ❤ She was always inspirational and a joy to see. God bless much love Za.
Zarina
Family
May 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Alice
Friend
May 11, 2020
Ron, Dan- just learned of Sophies passing this morning. So many fond and warm memories. She was a classic- sweet, caring and kind. Thinking of you.
David Katzman
Friend
May 11, 2020
I remember Sophie with her unfailing smile. When I was 10 she and Leo moved into the new subdivision in South St Catharines where our family too had just built a house. She was a lovely young mom who was very soon busy with three active toddlers. Its sad to think she has gone. Sympathy and fond remembrance to her surviving boys. You had a gem.
Gail McAdam
Neighbor
