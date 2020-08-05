1/1
Sophie (Lakis) Koutroulakis
Passed away peacefully after a brief illness, with Mike by her side, on Sunday, August 2nd. She is survived by her loving husband Mike and their kitties, Shalom and Sweet Pea and many family members. Sophie was a proud member of NABWN, The May Court Club and The Niagara District Council of Women. Sophie was a very private and refined lady, known for her kindness and endless hours of volunteer and community work. Special thanks to Denise, Norma, Kathy, Lisa and Mary for all their love and support. Visitation will take place on Sunday, August 9th, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., at Bocchinfuso Funeral Home, 2 Regent Street, Thorold. As per the Province of Ontario COVID regulations - visitation attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and social distancing for the health and safety of our staff and guests. All guests attending the visitation must bring and wear a mask. In memory of Sophie, donations may be made to Gillian's Place or Niagara Action for Animals. Online condolences may be left at www.Bocchinfusofh.com

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
