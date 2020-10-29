Sophie POKOL

With deep sadness and precious memories, her family announce the passing of Sophie, in her 100th year, on October 23, 2020. Much loved and cherished wife of Geza for over 70 years, beloved mother of Karen Dalton (Dennis), Bonnie Sipos (David) and Gaye Pokol (Heather), and adored Nanny of Tyler Sipos (Julia Nemcko), Jessie Dalton, Ben Pokol (Elizabeth Kyer), Jamie Dalton (Chloe Milewski), Dexter Pokol (predeceased), Jennifer Selvig (Drew Ferguson) and Brittney Snihur (Markian). Proud great grandmother of Eli Pokol and Scarlett and Grayson Snihur. Sophie will be sadly missed by her sister-in-law, Lillian Majerski, brother-in-law, Julius Pokol, and nieces and nephews. Predeceased by siblings, Mary Wiznoski, Mike Labeau, Steve Labeau and Dorothy Rosnuk and their spouses. Sophie and Geza enjoyed a long happy life together with many adventures and travels over the years. Sophie's greatest joy was her family and her favourite times were family gatherings. She delighted in watching her children and grandchildren grow and being a very important part of their lives. Everyone was always welcome in Sophie's kitchen for coffee, conversation, a delicious meal and a freshly baked treat. An avid hockey fan, Sophie enjoyed cheering on "Sid". Cremation has taken place. A private family service was held at J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence. In memory of Sophie donations to the Niagara Health Foundation, Welland Food Bank or charity of your choice
