It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Stanislav Miksovsky at the age of 80. Stan passed peacefully in his home, in Fredericton, NB on the evening of May 4th, 2020 with the company of loved ones. Stan previously resided in Ridge Way, ON. He is survived by his partner in life and love Pavla Miksovsky. Loving father of his late son Stan Miksovsky also survived by his daughter-in-law Judie Acquin-Miksovsky, his three grandchildren Autumn Acquin-Harris, Ashlee-Ann MacMillan as well as Jason Miksovsky and his six great-grandchildren Ember, Hazel, Violet, Jade, Brooklyn and Jacob and longtime friend Margaret Hoy. Stan was born in Praha, Czech Republic and moved to Canada in 1968. He had an extensive career at fleet arospace located in Fort Erie and was passionate about exotic animals which he displayed at the friendship festivals. He also collected different plants and enjoyed building modeled aircrafts. He was a kind; strong faithful man and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Online condolences and the sharing of memories can be made at www.bishopsfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 9, 2020.