Stanislaw ADAMCZYK
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Hospice Niagara on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the age of 92. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Alicja Adamczyk. Cherished father of Mark (Nadia) and Greg (Judy). Proud grandfather of Samantha and Stephen. He will be sadly missed by his sister Wanda Wozniak, sister-in-law Stanislawa Adamczyk and his many nieces and nephews. Stanislaw was predeceased by his parents Marcin and Stanislawa (nee Jedlinska) Adamczyk and his brother Czeslaw. In keeping within Covid-19 Provincial Regulations, the family is limited in the receiving of guests in person at the funeral home. Private arrangements entrusted to JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street, Welland. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Canadian Lung Association. Please share your condolences and words of comfort with the family at www.jjpatterson.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 27, 2020.
July 27, 2020
Dear Mark & Nadia,

We are so sorry for your loss. Thinking of you both. Bill and Carol
BILL SMALE
Friend
