Stanley David (Dave) NIZNIK
It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Stanley David (Dave) Niznik at the age of 78 after along and courageous battle with cancer. He passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Brenda (Seabrook) Niznik of 56 years, loving father of Mark Niznik, Gord Niznik (Laura), and Nancy O'Connor (Shawn). He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Kyle, Ashley, Hannah, Jesse, Jack, Myles, Rachel and soon-to-be great grandchild, Elaine. Dave will also be sadly missed by his brother Harry(Shellee) Niznik and sister Patricia Yankovich. He is also survived by his brother-in-law and sister- in-law Bill and Bonnie Morkem, and all of his many nieces and nephews. Dave was predeceased by his parents, Stanley Niznik and Hazel (Conley) Niznik and his younger brother Doug Niznik. Dave will be sadly missed by all his friends and family until they meet again. Private family arrangements entrusted to Benner Funeral Services. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 25, 2020.
