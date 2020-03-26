|
|
Peacefully after a short illness on March 23, 2020, in his 95th year. Survived by wife Barbara, son Dan (Anita), and grandsons Jeff (Lindsy) and Mike. Great grandpa to Everly and Adelaide. Stan was born on August 26, 1925 in Cormack, Ontario and had several jobs prior to moving to St. Catharines where he worked for many years and retired from the St. Catharines PUC. He is also survived by sister-in-law Ena Brydges (late Charles), and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son David and his parents Bridget and Thomas, sisters Kay, Monica, Estelle and Theresa, and brothers Desmond, Felix, Ellard, Gerald, Lloyd, and Terrance. Stan was a member of the St. Catharines Flying Club and was an avid hunter. Due to the Covid 19 situation and as per Stanley's wishes, there will be no celebration of life. Cremation has taken place. A private family interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hulse & English Funeral Home, 75 Church St., St. Catharines. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff on 4A and 3A at the NHS St. Catharines Site for their care and compassion during this time. If so desired, donations can be made to the Lincoln County Humane Society. Online tributes may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 26, 2020