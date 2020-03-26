Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel
75 Church Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R3C7
(905) 684-6346
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley FORAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Francis FORAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peacefully after a short illness on March 23, 2020, in his 95th year. Survived by wife Barbara, son Dan (Anita), and grandsons Jeff (Lindsy) and Mike. Great grandpa to Everly and Adelaide. Stan was born on August 26, 1925 in Cormack, Ontario and had several jobs prior to moving to St. Catharines where he worked for many years and retired from the St. Catharines PUC. He is also survived by sister-in-law Ena Brydges (late Charles), and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son David and his parents Bridget and Thomas, sisters Kay, Monica, Estelle and Theresa, and brothers Desmond, Felix, Ellard, Gerald, Lloyd, and Terrance. Stan was a member of the St. Catharines Flying Club and was an avid hunter. Due to the Covid 19 situation and as per Stanley's wishes, there will be no celebration of life. Cremation has taken place. A private family interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hulse & English Funeral Home, 75 Church St., St. Catharines. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff on 4A and 3A at the NHS St. Catharines Site for their care and compassion during this time. If so desired, donations can be made to the Lincoln County Humane Society. Online tributes may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -