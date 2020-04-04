|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Father Stanley Chambers on March 31st in his 82nd year. Born April 29, 1938 at the old Welland Hospital. Predeceased by his parents George and Melba Chambers, and his Siblings Dianne Redshaw, and Doug Chambers, survived by Linda Kun. Stan had five daughters: Cindy, Lisa, Theresa, Christine and Cheryl. He is survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Stan was employed at General Motors in St. Catharines for 39 years. Stan loved fishing at his father's summer resort on Beaver Lake for over 30 years, he also enjoyed hunting. Stan also loved older cars, and was proud of his 1973 Buick Rivera. He enjoyed going on car cruises and attending car shows. He grew up on the family farm and eventually took over the homestead which was built in the 1800's. In honoring Stan's request cremation has taken place. Lampman's Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 4, 2020