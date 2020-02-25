|
Passed away peacefully with his loving family at his side, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of 38 years to Halina Stankiewicz. Dearly loved father of Arthur (Anna) Blaszkiewicz. Cherished grandfather of Caroline Blaszkiewicz. Dear brother of Waclaw Stankiewicz. At Mr. Stankiewicz' request cremation has taken place. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Funeral Service in celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 25, 2020