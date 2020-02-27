|
On February 22, 2020, Stanley Stankiewicz passed away in Niagara Falls at the age of 95. He is survived by his two daughters, Eve Bergman and Hannah (Lisa) Holmes (Jerry). Stanley was the loving grandfather to Kimberly Bergman Boehmler (John) and David Bergman (Traci), and great-grandfather to Kimberly's three children, Megan, Elsie Kate and Will. He is also survived by a second wife and her son from a previous marriage. Stanley will be remembered by his family. He was cremated and interred at Fairview Cemetary at his request.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 27, 2020