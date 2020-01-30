|
Passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 28, 2020 at St. Joseph hospital in Hamilton, at the age of 73. Best friend of Diane for 40 years. Devoted stepfather of Scott Roberts and Stacey Cudney. Adored grandfather of Billy, Jeremy, Kristy, Tasha and Kenny. Dear brother of Frances, Jake, Ross and Joyce-Ann. Predeceased by parents David and Audrey, sister Mary and stepson John. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Stan was active in the community with coin collecting, fish and game club, member of legion branch 479 and bowling. The family will receive friends at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St., on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A service to celebrate the life of Stan, will be held at the funeral home on Monday, February 3rd at 10 a.m. Cremation to follow. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the or Diabetes Association. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 30, 2020