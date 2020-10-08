Peacefully on October 06, at Fairview Lodge Whitby, Stanislawa (Stella) Sadowski departed this world in her 99th year. Stella was the beloved wife of Steve, devoted mother of Irene, Ted, Diane, Christine and Ellen. She was predeceased by Steve (1989) Ted (2006) and Christine (2017). Stella was quite a remarkable and courageous woman. Born in Boryslav, Poland she was taken by the Nazis from her home into forced labor in Germany. There Stella met her future husband Steve and together they escaped from their first work site. Later they escaped again, always trying to get back to Poland. As the war drew to a close in 1945 they found themselves in East Germany and welcomed the birth of their first child, Irene. After several difficult years in refugee camps and the birth of a second child, Ted, Steve signed up for work as a miner in Pickle Crow northern Ontario. Stella followed a year later, coming to Canada alone with two small children, by ship, not knowing the language or anything about her new country. After several years in northern Ontario, she and Steve moved to Port Colborne where three more children (Diane, Christine and Ellen) were born. In Port Colborne Stella came into her own. She taught herself English, taught herself to sew, grew the most amazing garden, joined the Rosedale Baptist Church, and made many dear friends. Stella had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. She was an excellent cook whose specialties were much appreciated by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was full of light and love and always eager to make those around her happy. She had a great if sometimes piquant sense of humour and loved to laugh. Stella had an engaging and empathetic personality which drew people to her. She will be remembered and greatly missed by all. She is survived by daughters, Irene, Diane, Ellen; grandchildren John McKay, Suzanne Sadowski, Carrie Sadowski, David Ruston, Lisa Ruston, Stephen Ruston, James Simpson, Sarah Simpson; great grandchildren Sephra Ruston, Ryan and Cassandra McKay, Ruby Oldham, Ella Simon and a great-great grandchild, Mary Rae Ellen Brown. Arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Due to the current COVID 19 pandemic, a private family service will take place. To view the funeral service, a link will be made available on Friday, October 9th at 1:30 p.m. Please go to YouTube and type into the search bar - Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Port Colborne Stella Sadowski Funeral Service - where you will be able to view the service. A celebration of Stella's life will be announced at a future date once the dangers of COVID 19 have passed. Donations in Stella's memory may be made to Port Colborne Feline Initiative or a charity of one's choice
. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca