After a brave battle with cancer and surrounded by her family. Stephanie Elizabeth Fee, on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the young age of 53. Loving wife of David. Dear mother of Kathleen and Mathew. Survived by her mother Barbara and brothers Michael and Kevin. Predeceased by her father Mike. Stephanie had a zest for life and a great sense of humour. She took all life had to give without any complaints. Steph loved going to work whether it was at the hardware store or McDonald's where she would leave people smiling. Special thanks to Dr MacEwen, family and friends for their love and support, and Barb the nurse whose visits cheered Steph up. A special thanks to Lynn whose daily visits made Steph feel like the special person she was. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 9, 2020.