Stephanie Elizabeth Fee
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephanie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After a brave battle with cancer and surrounded by her family. Stephanie Elizabeth Fee, on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the young age of 53. Loving wife of David. Dear mother of Kathleen and Mathew. Survived by her mother Barbara and brothers Michael and Kevin. Predeceased by her father Mike. Stephanie had a zest for life and a great sense of humour. She took all life had to give without any complaints. Steph loved going to work whether it was at the hardware store or McDonald's where she would leave people smiling. Special thanks to Dr MacEwen, family and friends for their love and support, and Barb the nurse whose visits cheered Steph up. A special thanks to Lynn whose daily visits made Steph feel like the special person she was. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.
4998 King Street
Beamsville, ON L0R 1B0
(905) 563-8223
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
Our deepest sympathy and condolences on the passing of Steff.May God bless your family in this time of sorrow. From Mary Patrick and family.
Martin Patrick
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved