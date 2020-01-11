|
Fifteen years ago I said goodbye to you for the last time. Each morning I make a choice to look up and embrace joy so my lonely sorrow does not bear so heavily on my soul. The moment that you died my heart was torn in two, one side filled with heartache, the other died with you. I often lie awake at night, when the world is fast asleep, and take a walk down memory lane, with tears upon my cheeks. Remembering you is easy, I do it everyday, but missing you is heartache that never goes away. I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain. Love Mom, Ken, Glenna, Mark, Hannah, Sam, Alex, Seth.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 11, 2020