|
|
It is with profound sadness that the Fenton family announce the sudden passing of Stephanie after a brief battle with cancer. Stephanie passed away at her home on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved wife and soul mate of 55 years to Stan. Formerly from Kirkland Lake, where they grew up together. Dear and loving mother to Angela Binch (John), and son Steve. Much loved grandmother to Johnathan and partner Denise and great grandmother to their son Jasper. Forever missed sister of Sandra Tessier (Andy), Sharon Sancartier (the late Roger) and Ann Rozon (Tom). Stephanie will also be greatly missed by all her nieces and nephews. The family will be forever grateful for the help and support giving to Stephanie by her youngest sister Ann, who was there with Stephanie from the time she took ill and up to when Stephanie passed. Stephanie and Stan enjoyed travelling together and sharing good times and many wonderful memories. Stephanie's friendly personality and outgoing nature will be forever missed and remembered by all who knew her. In keeping with Stephanie's wishes cremation has taken place and the family will honour her life privately. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Walker Family Cancer Centre, 1200 Fourth Ave. St. Catharines ON, L2S0A9. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.pedarfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 14, 2020