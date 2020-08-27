Stephanie SICARD

Passed away at Douglas Memorial Hospital on August 23, 2020. Dear cherished daughter of Eldège and Belinda Sicard. Loving mother of Abigail, Addison and Bonnie. Stephanie will be deeply missed by her brothers Kevin, Shawn and Stevie (and sister in law Tanya). She will always be remembered by her nephew Brodie. Stephanie was a unique individual who glowed in the summer sun with a warm smile and a determined spirit. She attended Niagara College in the culinary arts program. As a young girl she was involved in Air Cadets and swim team. Her determined spirit was in full force as she became the first girl in Virgil to play hockey! She loved flowers and always made sure the house was full of them. Her smile and beautiful spirit will never be forgotten. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL CHAPEL 585 Carlton St. St. Catharines. As per Stephanie's wishes cremation has taken place. The Sicard family will be having private service for Stephanie. On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - All guests attending the private service must bring a mask and respect social distancing regulations.