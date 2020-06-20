With heartfelt sadness we announce that Stephen A. R. Archer ("Arch") passed away at Welland County General Hospital on June 12, 2020, after battling Parkinson's Disease and Cancer. Loving husband of Denise. Beloved brother of Maureen Spilchak (Art) and John. Dear father of Catherine Sydor (Paul), Stephen (Sheila) and Michael. Proud grandfather of Sean, Justine, Tommy, Brendan & Emily. In 1965 Steve and his new bride Denise, moved to the Niagara Region and lovingly raised three children. Steve worked for the St. Catharines Standard first as a reporter and then on the editorial desk. He was proud to work there for almost 40 years, with fond memories, including flying on press day with the Snowbirds. He enjoyed watching his children grow and was a strong, unwavering support to them. There was always time to listen to a song on the piano or tie a pair of skates. He loved the family trips to the CNE, walking for hours, scouring the Food building and seeing the airshow while skipping the rides because the coasters weren't big enough! Family time that involved barbecue or dining on Chinese and Mauritian dishes were a highlight for him. He enjoyed trips to Disney, camping - especially at Silent Lake, sailing and golfing, especially with his good friend Randy. He was an avid sports fan and loved cruising and exploring the world extensively with Denise. Steve will always be held dear in our hearts. A private family celebration of life will take place at a later date.



