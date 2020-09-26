1/1
Stephen BURNETT
It is with immense sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Stephen F. M. Burnett, on September 24, 2020. Born June 10, 1954, in Fort Erie, Ont., he is predeceased by his father, Aubrey, and mother, Marie (née Donnelly, Frank Girdlestone). Survived by his brothers, James (Martha) and Christopher (Penny). Loving husband to Charlene (née Cravotta) of Buffalo, N.Y., for 39 years. Proud father and role model to Justin, Chelsea, and Alexander. He will be especially missed by the family dog, Lucy. Stephen also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Williams Funeral Services entrusted with arrangements. As per current regulations regarding COVID-19, a restricted visitation will be held at Williams Funeral Services, 722 Ridge Rd N., Ridgeway, on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8. Those wishing to attend must call the funeral home (905) 894-1161, between 9am and 4pm to book a time slot. Only those with reserved time slots will be allowed into the building. Masks are mandatory and must be worn while inside the funeral home. Private funeral service will be held in the chapel, with interment at Ridgeway Memorial Cemetery, Crystal Beach. In lieu of flowers, we are requesting donations be made to Heart and Stroke Canada and Niagara Falls Humane Society.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 26, 2020.
