Peacefully passed away on Friday February 21, 2020. Highschool sweetheart of Beverley (nee Melick), loving father of Wayne (Julie) Conn and Cheryl Conn-Costantini, and cherished grandfather of Autumn, Madison and Chloe. Son of the late Stephen and Olive Conn, brother of the late Victoria Morrison, Caroline (Bruce) Smith and Stephen (Cheryl) Conn. Brother-in-law of Karen (late Glenn) Bradley, and Jane (Louie) Rossi. Wayne also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Wayne Sr.'s teenage years consisted of a variety of athletics, including playing for the St. Catharines Teepees and Junior Blackhawks as well as receiving many accolades for his athleticism, including the "hardest slap shop in the league." At the age of 23, he began his dream of owning and operating an automotive shop and full-serve gas bar. As a result of his dedication, hard work and unwavering responsibility to provide for his family, Wayne created S&W Service Centre, a successful business that continues to operate today. When Wayne wasn't working to provide his family with all that he possibly could, he enjoyed watching black and white movies, going to Merrittville Speedway to watch his son race, being outdoors and spending time with his grandchildren. A special thank you to cousin and funeral director, Rob Hubbert, for all of his guidance and assistance during this difficult time. At Wayne's request, a private celebration of life will be held. If desired, donations to The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 29, 2020