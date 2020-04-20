|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Steve on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the age of 44 at the St. Catharines General Hospital. Loving husband of Helen Stone. Proud and loving father of Spencer and Skylar. Beloved son of Jean Slater (Ken) and Stuart Stone (Shirley) and beloved son-in-law of Ian & Susan Burns. Dear brother of Mark Stone (Nancy), Daneen Hibbs (Dave), Raina Addy (Sean) and Sharla Stone (Dave) and dear brother-in-law of Andrew Burns. He will be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephew: Allison, Melanie (Chris), Tyler (Bree), Elissa (Pat), Karleen (Jay), Maelle (Braeden), and a great niece on the way. He will be greatly missed by all of his friends on the St. Catharines City Tree Crew and colleagues within the City of St. Catharines, his hockey friends and hockey/lacrosse community, his soccer friends and community, his volleyball friends, his Wednesday golf friends, his poker buddies, his fellow "Dead Heads", his neighbours, and truly anyone that Steve ever came into contact with. Steve, no matter the situation, always had a smile on his face, a positive attitude and lit up any room that he was in. It's hard to account for everyone but just know that if he met you, he loved you. "Sometimes the songs that we hear are just songs of our own". As per Steve's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to the current Covid 19 situation, a celebration of Steve's life will take place as soon as we are able to honour him the way he deserves to be. - The loss is immeasurable, but so is the love left behind -Arrangements entrusted to the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines (905-684-6346). Online condolences may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 20, 2020