Passed away suddenly at his late residence on January 10, 2020, Stephen Howard Jarvis, of Welland, Ontario, at the age of 57. Born in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia to Jean Louise Hazelwood, of Tillsonburg and the late "Biff" Wilfred Douglas Jarvis (December 1, 2014). Stephen was employed with the Ministry of Transportation in St. Catherine's until his recent retirement. Stephen was fond of camping and the outdoors; a tradition passed on from his father and mother and shared with his family. Stephen loved to golf, especially when it meant a day out on the course with his son Andy. He loved to travel and visit popular resorts with family and friends. Stephen loved his children above all else and he was very proud of their accomplishments and he made them the subject of conversation whenever possible. Stephen will be dearly missed by his daughter Stephanie Jarvis (Brian Liljestrand), of Vineland and by his son Andy Jarvis, of Welland. Survived by his siblings: James (May) Jarvis, Marie (Leon) Roelens, Gordon (Michelle) Jarvis and Joanne Drouin. Special uncle to Justin, Meghan, Sam, Morgan, Laura and Matt. In keeping with Stephens wishes, cremation has taken place. All that knew Stephen are welcomed to attend a time of visitation on Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Tillsonburg. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 p.m.at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Tillsonburg by Rev. Paul Robinson, assisted by Stephen's friend Rev. Canon Brent Stiller, of St. Peter & St. Paul's Anglican Church, Ottawa. Music will be shared by Carol Robinson. Private interment later in the Windham Centre Cemetery. Memorial donations to the "Long Point Region Conservation Authority" or to any would be appreciated by the family and can be made through the Maurice J. Verhoeve Funeral Homes - Burial and Cremation Services Inc., 262 Broadway Street (519-842-4238). Condolences and favourite memories can be shared at www.verhoevefuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 15, 2020
