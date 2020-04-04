|
November 6, 1936 - March 9, 2020 The family of the late Stephen Smith would like to express our sincere thanks to all of our friends and family. To those who provided food, floral tributes, memorial donations, calls, visits to the funeral home, and cards, your thoughtfulness will always be remembered. Thank you to Dr. Okawara and Dr. Sur at Juravinski Cancer Centre, Dr. Finlay at St. Joseph Hospital and Dr. Marcaccio at Juravinski Hospital. To Niagara EMS Nate and Spencer, to EMS Palliative Team Jared and Dan, to St. Elizabeth nurse Laurie Andrychuk, for all your kindness and compassion shown to Stephen and our family. Thank you to Father Chad Grennan of St. Anns (Fenwick) for administering the last rites to Stephen and to Father Raymond Fenech Gonzi of St. Mary Church for the beautiful funeral Mass. To grandchildren Laura and Zack for their readings, to Mr. and Mrs. Dyson for providing the music and to Tony Mancuso who shared his beautiful voice through song. Thank you to the pallbearers: son-in-law Mark Belcastro, grandsons Zack Belcastro, Justin Cekovic, Taylor Lynds, and nephews Shawn and Aaron Reeves. He loved you all! Last but not least to Chris Chappelle and Shirley Proulx of JJ Patterson & Sons - your kindness, compassion and guidance at this difficult time will always be remembered. You truly are ANGELS! Sincerely, Karen and Mark Belcastro and family Greg Smith and Natalie Nobrega
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 4, 2020