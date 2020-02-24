|
|
Born the son of Walter and Dolores on March 1, 1962. Married the love of his life, Linda Oorsprong in 1987. His curiosity and adventure-seeking nature brought them to many places around the world, his attention to detail built a thriving business in our community (where he met many of you), and their love created two beautiful children, Eric (Buddy) and Danielle (Butterfly). Through the years we've added to the family with Eric's love, Kate, and Danielle's love, Nate. He's shared many memories with his brother, John and Jacki, and his sisters, Joanne and Scott, and Lisa and Ken. He always loved to inspire mischief with his nephews and nieces from both sides. Visitation: Tuesday, February 25th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St. Vineland. Funeral Service: Wednesday, February 26th at 11:30 a.m. at First Reformed Church, 1136 Vansickle Road. Burial to follow at The Little Horse Church (Maple Lawn Cemetery). Following the burial, reception to be held at the St. Catharines Golf & Country Club. Steve liked to do things different by spreading happiness in the community. Give a bouquet to a loved one, a friend, or a stranger and share their joy on your social media. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 24, 2020