Peacefully, at Hospice Niagara on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 61 years of age. Beloved husband of Becki (nee Carter) for over 37 years. Wonderful father to Eddie (Jacquie) and Ryan. Loving son of Veronica (nee Holub) and the late Joseph. Brother of Joe (Margaret) and Rudy. Steve has many nephews and nieces. Brother-in-law and friend to Bob Carter (Violet), Rick Carter (Wendy) and Carol Baird (Fraser). Steve was a very loyal friend and hard worker. His sense of humour will be missed. He enjoyed playing hockey in his free time and working on his model railway. Steve worked for GDX Automotive for 28 years until 2007. Later he enjoyed working for Habitat for Humanity at the St. Catharines Restore. In honouring Steve's wishes, a Celebration of Life will take place in the future. Memorial donations to Hospice Niagara would be greatly appreciated. Please do not be afraid to discuss the end of life. It is a natural journey. It is comforting for the individual and family to be aware of a loved one's wishes. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca