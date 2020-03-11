|
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our loved father grandfather, and great grandfather. Stephen passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 83 years of age. He is now reunited with his beloved wife Rosie (2014). Cherished father of Karen (Mark) Belcastro and Greg Smith (Natalie). Proud Nono of Laura (Justin) Cekovic, Zachary (Tara) Belcastro, Bianca (Taylor) Lynds and bisnono of Audrey Rose Lynds and Avery Steven Cekovic. Stephen will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews, especially his nephew Lynn Desjardins who was with him on a daily basis. Predeceased by his parents Alfred and Grace Smith and his parents-in-law Joseph and Laura Spagnoletti, his brothers Bob, Richard and Merton and sisters Helen (Kate), Marion and Eda. Stephen was born in Humberstone Ontario, November 6, 1936 but his family soon moved to Welland South where he lived and raised his family with the love of his life Rosie, who he married on June 28 1958. Together they built the foundation that reached out into the community forming and coaching the St George Aquatic Club for many years, as well as the Welland YMCA Polar Bear Swim Club. They were also involved in many community events too numerous to mention. In his leisure Stephen enjoyed hunting including many trips to Peelee Island and fishing locally. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, swimming in the backyard pool, BBQs and the Tuesday coffee club with his Atlas buddies. Stephen was employed with Atlas Steel for 40 years primarily in South plant finishing. The family extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Okawara, Dr. Sur, Dr Finlay, Dr. Marcaccio, Niagara EMS, Nate and Spencer, the EMS Palliative team Jared and Dan, St Elizabeth nurse Laurie Andrychuk for the kindness and compassion showed to Stephen and our family. The family will receive family and friends at J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on Friday, March 13 , 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Vigil prayers will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 2 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated in St Mary Catholic Church on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial donations in Stephen's memory may be made to the Juravinski Cancer Centre or the Walker Family Cancer Centre. Online memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 11, 2020