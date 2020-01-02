|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Welland General Hospital on December 30, 2019. Steve was born on October 17, 1937 in Vencsello, Hungary. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Anna, who he travelled the world with, his children Anna (Matt) of Oriskany, NY, Steve (Dianne) of Windsor, ON and his 3 grandchildren Mackenzie, Hope and Zane. He is also survived by his sisters Barbara and Margaret in Hungary as well as many nieces and nephews there. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. Steve bravely escaped Hungary at the young age of 18 to work on farms in Canada to provide for his family back home. He worked tirelessly in factories in Welland for many years. He and Anna ran "Trendeez" and travelled all over Ontario making friends with other crafters. Steve was a talented woodworker, who sold his wares with pride. He was also an active member of the Hungarian Hall and Our Lady of Hungary Church. The family will receive friends at JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Vigil will be held at 3 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Hungary Church on Saturday at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Special thanks to the exemplary staff at the Welland General Hospital, Revera Plymouth Cordage and everyone in Dr. Kundi's office. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Hungary Church or St. John the Baptist Greek Catholic Church. on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.