In Loving Memory of Steve Mannella , Forever cherished Son, Brother and Uncle, Who passed away on February 2, 2000 Even though 20 years have passed Our cherished memories of you will never fade Always, in our minds and our hearts, Never forgetting how special you were and what joy you brought to our lives. All these years have passed yet we will always wish you were here with us, so we send this special message to you in heaven above for the angels to take care of you and give you all our love. We miss you so very much, And our tears cannot hide, Yet, within our hearts, we feel You are always by our side. Ever since you went away Life has never been the same Yet, it comforts us to know That one day we'll meet again. You are forever missed in our hearts and Loved always, your entire family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 1, 2020