Smerek, Steve 20 September 1928 Winnipeg 1 October. 2020 St. Catharines Peacefully, after a brief illness and a full, purposeful life. Left to grieve are his beloved wife of 71 years Rita (Tresko) and his children who cherished him Mary Anne (Bas Kalt), Irene (Steve Armstrong), Steven (predeceased), David (Margaret Martello) and Paul (Alison). He was also a wonderful grandfather to 12 and great grandfather to 13 more. Steve spent successful and productive years working in the office products industry out of Kitchener, Montreal and Toronto. After retirement, he returned to the Niagara region where he grew up. He spent many happy years gardening. He also loved to travel and volunteer in his community. Throughout his life, he made and kept many warm friendships all across Canada but always said his most important mission in life was caring for his soulmate, Rita. The family would like to express their appreciation for the kind and wonderful care he received from Dr. Ciprietti, Dr Madison and all the staff at St. Catharines Hospital. Some of the laughter may be gone but, as the grand-kids would say, "Papa's the greatest!" A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in his honour may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
.