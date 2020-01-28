|
Peacefully at Northland Pointe on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in his 98th year. Predeceased by his parents Stephen and Anna Beluzsar, sisters Anna Keresztesi (Endre,) Betty Wagner (Joe,) and Rosalie. Survived by his niece Mariann Keresztesi Zima (Stan,) and their children Janice and Krista, nephew Leslie Wagner (Susan,) and their sons Andrew, Dylan and Benjamin, niece Barb Wagner Hayes and her son Patrick. Steve owned and operated Beluzsar and Son men's clothing store on King Street in Welland. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus 3rd degree. He was a kind man, a gentleman in every sense. Family will receive friends at JJ Patterson and Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street Welland on Wednesday, January 29th, 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Hungary church Thursday, January 30th at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live. Online memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 28, 2020