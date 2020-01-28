Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.J. Patterson and Son
19 Young Street
Welland, ON L3B 4C5
(905) 735-5713
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Beluzsar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Beluzsar


1922 - 08
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Beluzsar Obituary
Peacefully at Northland Pointe on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in his 98th year. Predeceased by his parents Stephen and Anna Beluzsar, sisters Anna Keresztesi (Endre,) Betty Wagner (Joe,) and Rosalie. Survived by his niece Mariann Keresztesi Zima (Stan,) and their children Janice and Krista, nephew Leslie Wagner (Susan,) and their sons Andrew, Dylan and Benjamin, niece Barb Wagner Hayes and her son Patrick. Steve owned and operated Beluzsar and Son men's clothing store on King Street in Welland. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus 3rd degree. He was a kind man, a gentleman in every sense. Family will receive friends at JJ Patterson and Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street Welland on Wednesday, January 29th, 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Hungary church Thursday, January 30th at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live. Online memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -