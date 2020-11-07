Unexpectedly at home at 44 years of age. Only son of Eric and Miriam (nee Trelore). Dear brother of Lorna and the late Sarah Braithwaite. Steven was an uncle to Eddie Platt, Cory and Aaron Braithwaite and great-uncle of Sawyer. Steven will be remembered by many relatives back home in England. Steven's family is deeply saddened by his sudden passing and regret not being with him to say their goodbyes; however they draw comfort in knowing that he is with Sarah and is no longer suffering. He was an avid music lover and guitar player and he enjoyed playing darts with friends. He spent many years in the restaurant business and loved to cook and spend time with family and friends. Steven's greatest joy was to make us laugh; he will be remembered for his unique style of humour. In honouring the family's wishes private arrangements have been made. Memorial donations to FAR (Foundation for Alcoholism Research Inc) would be appreciated. "Till we meet again." Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 7, 2020.